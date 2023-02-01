January 2023: Top 10 warmest month in Northeast Ohio history

CLEVELAND — A warm January! What a difference a year makes!

Once the numbers are all averaged up, January 2023 will finish as a top 10 warmest in Northern Ohio. The average monthly temperature was 36.4 degrees.

That's good enough for the seventh warmest January on record. On top of that, we saw only 11 inches of snow for the month at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

That's almost 7.5 inches below the normal. The warmest day of the past month was Jan. 3, when high temperatures soared to 62 degrees.

In comparison to last year, January 2022 was incredibly COLD. Twenty-one days out of the 31 saw high temperatures not reach 32 degrees.

The average high temperature was only 23.7 degrees, a full 5 degrees BELOW average. Two feet of snow fell at Hopkins Airport last January. That's more than 6 inches above the norm.

