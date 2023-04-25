Keep those winter coats handy; it's gonna be chilly right up to Mother's Day

Yikes! Warm coats right up to Mother's Day Weekend?

That's what our weather patterns are hinting at as we end the month of April and head into May.

A prolonged period of chilly weather is settling across Northern Ohio this week and will likely last into the second week of May.

Current computer guidance suggests a very slow-moving low-pressure system gets "stuck" over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley this weekend into the middle of next week, bringing several rounds of rain and very chilly temperatures in the 40s and 50s (maybe 60 degrees here and there).

On top of that, weather patterns may repeat this exact scenario the following week as well.

The bottom line: Expect below-average temperatures hanging around until at least May 10 or 11.

Hopefully, we can get some warm air here to celebrate Mother's Day on May 14.

As for now, keep your warm coats handy and your short sleeves on standby.

