Lake Effect Rain continues, may be heavy at times with 1-3 inches possible through tonight

CLEVELAND — Lake Effect Rain Showers will continue Tuesday across the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts of Northern Ohio, according to Power of 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson.

Scattered showers, isolated thunder, gusty winds, even some small hail can be expected from generally Greater Cleveland east to the Pennsylvania state line Tuesday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain possible in the heavier, persistent rain bands through tonight.

A Flood Watch continues for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties through early Wednesday morning.

Isolated thundershowers are possible across the rest of our viewing area today with some sunshine in between.

