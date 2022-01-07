Lake Effect snow continues dumping several inches in snowbelt; road conditions slippery along I-90

CLEVELAND — Lake effect snow is continuing in bands Friday, with the heaviest snowfall going to be in the primary snowbelt. A portion of Northeast, from Cuyahoga County to Ashtabula County is under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill said the lake effect snow is coming in three bands, with the heaviest pushing through Lake and Ashtabula counties. The other two will impact the entire area through the morning commute.

wews

Some spots in Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties could see up to 12 inches while others will remain at mostly 6 inches.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Snow along I-90 in Euclid on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Road conditions

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation said the worst driving conditions are being reported in Lake and Northern Geauga counties.

Our best advice when driving in these conditions: Leave early and take it slow!



Help us keep the roadways safe by giving yourself plenty of time to reach your destination! pic.twitter.com/gB1jqLUbke — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) January 7, 2022

Sixty-four crews are out in the region, plowing and treating the roads.

Snow along I-90

Advisories

Lake and Ashtabula counties are under a Winter Advisory from 1 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Cuyahoga and Geauga counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 4 a.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Friday.

Watch the video below to see a view of snow in downtown Willoughby.

Snow in downtown Willoughby

School closings and delays

More than a dozen schools are closed to delayed due to winter weather. Schools mainly in Ashtabula and Tuscarawas counties are closed Friday. See the full list here.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter