Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Lake Effect snow prompts Winter Weather Advisory for multiple counties until noon

items.[0].videoTitle
Lake Effect snow has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until noon on Friday.
Screen Shot 2021-11-19 at 6.16.18 AM.png
Posted at 6:30 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 07:58:07-05

CLEVELAND — The lake effect snow machine turned on overnight. Accumulating snow fell overnight and into early Friday with most of the viewing area in the advisory area seeing 1 or 2 inches of snow accumulation.

Weather Advisory
Lake Effect snow has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until noon on Friday.

Total snow accumulations are expected between 2 and 5 inches, with Geauga and Ashtabula counties expected to get close to 6 inches.

FEjUWBJWUAQ7_Ek.jpeg

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions as a couple of bursts over the lake could bring some snow for the West Side.

A band of snow may persist through the eastern suburbs of Cleveland into Geauga County for Friday’s commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill gives an update on what to expect during the rest of the day. Watch it live in the media player below:

Trent Magill gives update on winter weather

Road conditions

News 5 Cleveland has crews out on the road monitoring road conditions.

Here is a look at what the Shoreway near FirstEnergy Stadium looked like early Friday morning.

Lake Effect snow brought several inches to Willoughby Hills near Som Center Road.

Snowfall in Willoughby Hills

School closings

There are several school closings in Geauga County. Click here to see the list.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018