Lake Effect snow prompts Winter Weather Advisory for multiple counties until noon

CLEVELAND — The lake effect snow machine turned on overnight. Accumulating snow fell overnight and into early Friday with most of the viewing area in the advisory area seeing 1 or 2 inches of snow accumulation.

Weather Advisory

Lake Effect snow has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until noon on Friday.

Total snow accumulations are expected between 2 and 5 inches, with Geauga and Ashtabula counties expected to get close to 6 inches.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions as a couple of bursts over the lake could bring some snow for the West Side.

A band of snow may persist through the eastern suburbs of Cleveland into Geauga County for Friday’s commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill gives an update on what to expect during the rest of the day. Watch it live in the media player below:

Road conditions

News 5 Cleveland has crews out on the road monitoring road conditions.

Road condition check: 271 S near Beachwood. Light snow on the roads. Several @ODOT_Cleveland plows are out this morning. Remember, give them room! pic.twitter.com/KhaZhNRtBg — Meg Shaw (@MegDShaw) November 19, 2021

Here is a look at what the Shoreway near FirstEnergy Stadium looked like early Friday morning.

There’s a skyline out there somewhere… Here’s what conditions look like on the Shoreway EB as you go past First Energy Stadium. pic.twitter.com/MRFP18XdLQ — Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) November 19, 2021

Lake Effect snow brought several inches to Willoughby Hills near Som Center Road.

School closings

There are several school closings in Geauga County. Click here to see the list.

