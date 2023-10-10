Lake Erie now holds the world record for most waterspouts, funnels in a 24-hour span

Saturday was an active weather day, which led to Lake Erie earning a new world record for most waterspouts and funnel clouds in a 24-hour span.

According to the International Centre for Waterspout Research, a record 181 waterspouts were observed in Lake Erie.

A little Lake Erie waterspout action this morning at 9:45am off of Mentor Lagoons @WEWS @ICWR pic.twitter.com/FMb7OPWD1O — The REAL Mark Johnson (@MarkJWeather) October 7, 2023

The research center said waterspouts will continue over the Great Lakes region until Wednesday.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter