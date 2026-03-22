Large hail, stray tornado possible Sunday with severe storms

It is not true Ohio spring weather without a wacky weather day like we're expecting on Sunday. Some areas will enjoy their first 80s of the year, but that brings extra fuel for thunderstorms to pop and potentially produce severe weather this afternoon and evening.

Location. Location. Location. It all depends on where you are, for the types of impacts to expect.

The simple explanation is: the farther south you live, the higher the chance for severe storms and severe impacts. There is just more storm energy, which starts with plenty of heat. Highs near Coshocton could soar to 85 degrees before the storms arrive.

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If you live along the lakeshore, do not expect severe storms. Instead, expect fluctuating temps through the morning, peaking in the 60s or low 70s around noon, then rapidly dropping to the 40s by the afternoon. There will be a couple of drenching, windswept downpours that roll through, but it won't be severe.

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The biggest threat from these severe storms is LARGE HAIL. Not every setup is the same, and Mother Nature has a different set of ingredients for each storm. In this case, the big temperature gradient with the lake breeze will cause large hailstones to form and fall wherever storms turn severe. The NWS says hail larger than "golf ball-sized" is likely in any severe storms.

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As for the timing, storms are most likely to be severe between 4 p.m. and sunset.

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