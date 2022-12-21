LIST: Warming centers available in Cleveland, Akron and Canton over the holiday weekend

As frigid temperatures are expected to sweep through Northeast Ohio towards the end of the week, cities are opening up warming centers to provide residents a warm and safe haven from the winter elements.

Akron, Canton and the City of Cleveland have activated warming centers, with some offering overnight stays and warm food and beverages.

Cleveland

On Friday, Dec. 23, these sites are open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Ave.

Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 1380 E. 32nd St.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, these sites are open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Ave.

Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 1380 E. 32nd St.

On Sunday, Dec. 25, these sites are open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Ave.

On Monday, Dec. 26, these sites are open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Ave.

Akron

Summit Lake Community Center, 380 W. Crosier St.



Open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26.

All other shelters will be closed for the weekend.

Emergency Overnight Shelter, 111 E. Voris St.



Open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Dec. 23 through Dec. 27.

Shelter will be open for severe weather 15 degrees and below.

Free food and clothing is available.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Canton

The following warming centers will be open from 6 p.m. Dec. 22 to 8 a.m. Dec. 26. COVID-19 protocols are in place and visitors must abide by social distancing rules and wear a mask.

The Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center, located at 1400 Sherrick Road SE

(330-489-3350).

Guests must enter through the WEST door. Masks are available on site if needed. Cots and blankets will be available.

Hours of operation:



Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. through Dec. 23 at 8 a.m.

Dec. 23 at 6. p.m. through Dec. 24 at 8 a.m.

Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. through Dec. 26 at 8 a.m.

Refuge of Hope, located at 715 Second St. NE, Canton

(330-453-1785)

Guests must enter through door #4 (ring bell). Hot beverages and food will be available.

Hours of operation:



Dec. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (No overnight stay.)

Dec. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (No overnight stay.)

