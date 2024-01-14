LIST: Warming centers open in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — As frigid temperatures sweep through Northeast Ohio, cities are opening up warming centers to provide residents with a warm and safe haven from the winter elements. Akron, Canton, and the City of Cleveland have activated warming centers, with some offering overnight stays and warm food and beverages.

Akron

From Sunday until Tuesday, between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., residents will be able to go to the Summit Lake Community Center to warm up.

An emergency overnight shelter at 111 East Voris Street will be open from Saturday until Jan. 22 from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m.

City of Cleveland

The City of Cleveland is offering warming centers at several locations from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17 from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Michael Zone Recreation Center 6301 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, 44102

Zelma George Recreation Center 3155 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. Cleveland,44104

Collinwood Recreation Center 16300 Lakeshore Blvd., Cleveland 44110

Sterling Recreation Center MidTown Sterling Park, 1380 E 32nd St, Cleveland, 44114

Canton

The Canton Civic Center, in partnership with Refuge of Hope, is offering warming centers Jan. 14-16 and SARTA will offer transportation.

The Canton Civic Center is located at 1101 Market Avenue North; Canton, OH 44702. Guests must enter through the south doors that state “McKinley Room”, located below the parking garage.



Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at 1 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at 8 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at 6 p.m. through Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at 8 a.m.

Refuge of Hope, located at 715 Second Street NE in Canton will open as a warming center and offering hot beverages and food.

Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (No overnight stay.)

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (No overnight stay.)

SARTA will provide transportation to a warming center from any regular str to the Cornerstone Transit Center on Chery Avenue SE. Once at the Cornerstone Transit center, utilize route #110 for transportation to the Coleman Community Center. Please let the bus driver know you are in route to the warming center and there will be no fee.

Return transportation will be provided from the Coleman Community Center to Cornerstone Transit Center on Cherry Ave SE free of charge by utilizing route #110.

