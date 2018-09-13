LIVE: Watch Hurricane Florence from tower miles off North Carolina coast

Several live web cameras allow you to experience the power of Hurricane Florence as it draws nearer to the southeastern coast of the United States, including cameras on a tower miles out in the ocean.

There are three cameras set up at the “Frying Pan Shoals” tower, located about 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina. See the camera on the tower’s main platform here:

North Carolina may get 10 trillion gallons of rain over the next week from Hurricane Florence.

Here is a view from the platform’s sky tower:

And an underwater camera situated in the ocean below the tower:

The Frying Pan Tower is an old Coast Guard light station that has been converted into a unique adventure bed and breakfast. Learn more about it here.

Another live camera is set up on the beach in Kitty Hawk, NC near the Outer Banks. Watch it here:

Watch a live camera from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina here.