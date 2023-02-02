Watch Now
LOOK UP! Comet only seen once every 50,000 years expected to pass by Earth this week

Asher Albrecht<br/><br/>
Image of the rare and newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), captured by an teenage amateur astrophotographer in Canton last Saturday night.
Posted at 9:07 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 21:07:56-05

CLEVELAND — This week, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is expected to fly past the Earth. When will this happen? News 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson gives details in his Facebook LIVE:

Watch in the player below:

RELATED: Teen captures dazzling image of rare comet only seen once every 50,000 years

Teen captures dazzling image of rare comet only seen once every 50,000 years

