Look up, stargazers: When and where to look to find two planets and one bright star

Calling all stargazers! With clearing skies throughout Sunday, you will find a treat in the sky Sunday night and Monday night.

All you have to do is head outside about an hour after sunset and look to the West. The sun goes down around 9 p.m. in early July. Then look to the West, and you will be able to find two planets and a bright star.

The red planet of Mars will be very close to the bright blue-white star Regulus on both Sunday and Monday nights. Also, shout out to Harry Potter fans, who also will likely immediately think of Regulus Black. The difference in their color should be easy to see with your eyes or a pair of binoculars. Venus is also visible in the West after sunset. Mars and Venus will appear farther apart as Venus sinks slightly lower in the sky as the month goes on.

As mentioned above, clouds are expected to gradually clear throughout the day on Sunday. Clouds may ruin the show for some tonight—especially the farther East you live. But then you have a second chance to look while Mars and Regulus are at their closest Monday night.

