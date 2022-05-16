Watch
Marine Warning issued for Lake, Ashtabula counties

Lake Erie
Olivia Fecteau
PHOTO: Lake Erie, as seen from the ferry from Put-in-Bay back to the mainland.
Lake Erie
Posted at 6:06 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 18:06:21-04

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Marine Warning has been issued for Lake and Ashtabula counties.

The warning is in place until 7:30 p.m.

Wind gusts of 34 knots are possible.

Small boats could be damaged by the brief higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

