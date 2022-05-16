Marine Warning issued for Lake, Ashtabula counties

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Marine Warning has been issued for Lake and Ashtabula counties.

The warning is in place until 7:30 p.m.

Wind gusts of 34 knots are possible.

Small boats could be damaged by the brief higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

