Mark Johnson's November weather predictions. Spoiler alert, it involves snow.

November has arrived and lucky for us here in Northern Ohio, mild temperatures will continue to stay mild.

However, as the month progresses, history shows us, that November can turn foul.

Average high temperatures start out on November 1 at a sultry 57 degrees. But just 30 days later, high temperatures normally only reach into the middle 40s.

Snowfall for the month starts to add up.

In the last 30 years, we have averaged 4.5 inches of snow measured at Hopkins Airport for the month.

We also lose almost an hour of daylight in November. On the first of the month, we have 10 hours and 23 minutes of daylight. By November 30, it's just 9 hours and 25 minutes.

