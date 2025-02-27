Massive ice jam creates 'dangerous flooding conditions' in Painesville, city says

A huge ice jam on the Grand River, slowly drifting from Fairport Harbor, has prompted Painesville city officials to close Kiwanis Park, 301 Latimore St., due to a flood threat.

"A large ice jam from Fairport Harbor to Painesville has created dangerous flooding conditions with heavy ice and debris," the city said in a Facebook post.

The Painesville Fire Department asks that everyone stay away from the river.

The city posted a photo of the ice jam, which shows ice and debris butting up to the St. Clair Street Bridge.

City of Painesville Photo from above the St Clair Street bridge near the Painesville Water Pollution Control Plant.

Fire Chief Thomas Hummel said firefighters have been monitoring the situation closely. He's been in touch with Fairport Harbor Fire Chief Bob Lloyd, who is working with the Coast Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers, and Lake County Emergency Management to see about getting a cutter to the mouth of the river to break up the ice jam.

With the forecast showing more rain in the next few days, Hummel said flooding remains a serious concern.

What's an ice jam?

Ice jams happen when chunks of ice clump together to block the flow of a river. This can then cause flooding in communities near a river. As temperatures warm, rapidly melting snow and ice causes rivers and streams to rise or swell. In the meantime, the layer of ice on top starts to break apart into chunks of ice.

