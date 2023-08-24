More than 16,000 without power following Wednesday's storm

FirstEnergy is reporting that more than 16,000 people are without power in Ohio following Wednesday night's storms.

These are the counties with the largest outages as of 7:30 a.m.:



Lorain County: 7,896.

Erie County: 1,996.

Huron County: 1,161.

It is unknown when power will be restored.

