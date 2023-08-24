More than 16,000 without power following Wednesday's storm

FirstEnergy is reporting that more than 16,000 people are without power in Ohio following Wednesday night's storms.
These are the counties with the largest outages as of 7:30 a.m.:
- Lorain County: 7,896.
- Erie County: 1,996.
- Huron County: 1,161.
It is unknown when power will be restored.
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter