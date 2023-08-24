Watch Now
More than 16,000 without power following Wednesday's storm

Steve Weinstein
Marion Boulevard in Avon
Posted at 7:35 AM, Aug 24, 2023
FirstEnergy is reporting that more than 16,000 people are without power in Ohio following Wednesday night's storms.

These are the counties with the largest outages as of 7:30 a.m.:

  • Lorain County: 7,896.
  • Erie County: 1,996.
  • Huron County: 1,161.

It is unknown when power will be restored.

