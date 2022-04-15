Most of NE Ohio is under a Wind Advisory until 8 PM Friday

CLEVELAND — A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of Northeast Ohio Friday, with wind gusts near 45 mph possible.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Richland, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Strongest #Wind gusts are expected from 2-4 pm with wind settling down a bit by the evening hours. Be careful driving through the early afternoon with the stronger wind. #Friday#WEWS #ohwx #weather #Cleveland #GMCle pic.twitter.com/DM2bQzeRC1 — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) April 15, 2022

