Most of NE Ohio is under a Wind Advisory until 8 PM Friday

News 5 Cleveland.
Posted at 6:48 AM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 06:48:56-04

CLEVELAND — A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of Northeast Ohio Friday, with wind gusts near 45 mph possible.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Richland, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

