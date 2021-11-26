Motorists warned of icy roads as winter weather impacts Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service issued a warning for motorists in Northeast Ohio as winter weather conditions continue to impact Northeast Ohio.

Slippery conditions on roadways across Northeast Ohio have been reported as snowfall that melted on surfaces during the day is beginning to freeze after sundown as the temperatures drop.

Areas impacted by potentially icy roadways and sidewalks include Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Summit, Portage, Trumbull and Erie counties.

NWS urges motorists to slow down and be prepared for patchy, slippery conditions, and urges those walking on sidewalks and steps to be careful when doing so.

