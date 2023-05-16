Much cooler temperatures headed our way; some frost will be possible

CLEVELAND — Well, we cannot seem to shake the ups and downs of temperatures across the region this month, and more are likely this week. Temperatures will begin to take a tumble later today through early Thursday as a cold front moves through the region from the north.

We will see temperatures drop into the mid-to-upper 40s during the overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday across the region.

Despite more sunshine, temperatures will not rebound as we head into the afternoon on Wednesday, as highs only warm into the mid-to-upper 50s inland, and some areas along the lakeshore may only see low-to-mid 50s. That is 10 to 15 degrees below average for the middle of May

It will get even colder during the overnight Wednesday into early Thursday, as lows are expected to bottom out in the mid to upper 30s. That is certainly cold enough to cause some patchy frost to occur. Brrr! So if you have any vegetation outdoors, you will want to cover it or bring them inside.

We will see a rebound in temperatures Thursday afternoon as highs top off in the 60s once again.

