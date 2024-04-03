Watch Now
Multiple rivers at risk of flooding after rain

After rain throughout the day Tuesday, multiple rivers in Northeast Ohio are at risk of flooding.
Posted at 9:28 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 10:06:04-04

Be safe and avoid any flooded roads.

Most of those green boxes in this image are around rivers of creeks that are over their banks.

river.jpg

Thankfully, most have crested, or will soon, and waters are receding.

