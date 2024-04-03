Multiple rivers at risk of flooding after rain

After rain throughout the day Tuesday, multiple rivers in Northeast Ohio are at risk of flooding.

Be safe and avoid any flooded roads.

Most of those green boxes in this image are around rivers of creeks that are over their banks.

WEWS

Thankfully, most have crested, or will soon, and waters are receding.

