National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in Middlefield

A Tuesday night EF-0 tornado has been confirmed by the National Weather Service.
According to the NWS, the tornado touched down in Middlefield, Geauga County, around 8:45 p.m. The twister traveled about a quarter-mile, moving at 85 mph. Its path was 75 yards wide.
The tornado uprooted a large tree and damaged three buildings on the east side of Madison Road/State Route 528. Two other small buildings also sustained damage to their roofs, and a large barn was damaged, the NWS said.
Additionally, three livestock were injured during the event.
The twister is being called a rogue tornado.
