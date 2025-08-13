Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in Middlefield

0812 tor.jpg
News 5 Cleveland
0812 tor.jpg
Posted

A Tuesday night EF-0 tornado has been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down in Middlefield, Geauga County, around 8:45 p.m. The twister traveled about a quarter-mile, moving at 85 mph. Its path was 75 yards wide.

The tornado uprooted a large tree and damaged three buildings on the east side of Madison Road/State Route 528. Two other small buildings also sustained damage to their roofs, and a large barn was damaged, the NWS said.
Additionally, three livestock were injured during the event.

The twister is being called a rogue tornado.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.