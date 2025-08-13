National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in Middlefield

A Tuesday night EF-0 tornado has been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down in Middlefield, Geauga County, around 8:45 p.m. The twister traveled about a quarter-mile, moving at 85 mph. Its path was 75 yards wide.

The tornado uprooted a large tree and damaged three buildings on the east side of Madison Road/State Route 528. Two other small buildings also sustained damage to their roofs, and a large barn was damaged, the NWS said.

Additionally, three livestock were injured during the event.

The twister is being called a rogue tornado.

