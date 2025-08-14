National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Huron County

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in New London early Wednesday morning.

According to NWS, the tornado reached the area between 2:04 and 2:05 a.m.

It had maximum winds of 90 mph, traveling 0.325 miles with a 50-yard width.

NWS Cleveland confirms an EF-1 tornado occurred in New London, OH early in the morning on August 13, 2025. The tornado had maximum winds of 90 mph, a path length of 0.325 miles, and a width of 50 yards. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/tEiH9XplHY — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) August 14, 2025

No one was hurt during the severe weather.

The tornado toppled trees. The NWS didn't say if any property was damaged.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect just before 2 a.m. that morning and lasted until 2:45 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Wellington OH, New London OH and Greenwich OH until 2:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/e0lfFZHUPR — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) August 13, 2025

