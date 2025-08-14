Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Huron County

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in New London early Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in New London early Wednesday morning.

According to NWS, the tornado reached the area between 2:04 and 2:05 a.m.

It had maximum winds of 90 mph, traveling 0.325 miles with a 50-yard width.

No one was hurt during the severe weather.

The tornado toppled trees. The NWS didn't say if any property was damaged.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect just before 2 a.m. that morning and lasted until 2:45 a.m.

Click here to view our interactive radar.

