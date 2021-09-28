Watch
National Weather Service issues Beach Hazards Statement for Lake, Ashtabula and Erie counties

Kaylyn Hlavaty
Local surfers take to Lake Erie at Edgewater Park on a hot, summer day in June 2020.
Lake Erie surfing 1.jpg
Posted at 12:39 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 12:39:56-04

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Lake, Ashtabula and Erie counties until Tuesday afternoon.

The Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 4 p.m

Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore, so swimmers are advised to not enter the water.

The currents can carry swimmers away from the shore through a sand bat and along structures extending out into the lake.

Swimmers should remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
