National Weather Service issues Beach Hazards Statement for Lake, Ashtabula and Erie counties

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Lake, Ashtabula and Erie counties until Tuesday afternoon.

The Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 4 p.m

Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore, so swimmers are advised to not enter the water.

The currents can carry swimmers away from the shore through a sand bat and along structures extending out into the lake.

Swimmers should remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter