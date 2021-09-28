National Weather Service issues Beach Hazards Statement for Lake, Ashtabula and Erie counties

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Lake, Ashtabula and Erie counties until Tuesday afternoon.
The Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 4 p.m
Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore, so swimmers are advised to not enter the water.
The currents can carry swimmers away from the shore through a sand bat and along structures extending out into the lake.
Swimmers should remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
