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Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Erie, Huron counties

Thunderstorm
Ethan Miller
<p>Lightning flashes during a thunderstorm early on September 13, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. </p>
Thunderstorm
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Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Erie and Huron counties has expired, according to the National Weather Service.

This comes as some areas of Northeast Ohio reached 70 degrees on Wednesday.

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