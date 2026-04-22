Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Erie, Huron counties

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Erie and Huron counties has expired, according to the National Weather Service.

This comes as some areas of Northeast Ohio reached 70 degrees on Wednesday.

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