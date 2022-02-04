National Weather Service releases latest snowfall numbers after winter storm

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service released snowfall totals Friday after a winter storm brought freezing rain, ice and tons of snow to the region.

Here are the latest "snow on the ground" totals when they were measured on Friday morning.

Ashland County



7 inches near Hayesville

6.9 inches near Ashland

Ashtabula County

25 inches near Pierpont

22 inches near South Madison

22 inches near Monroe Center

20 inches near Trumbull

18 inches near Cherry Valley

15 inches near Jefferson

15 inches near Ashtabula

14 inches near Orwell

13 inches near Saybrook

Cuyahoga County

17 inches in Cleveland/Old Brooklyn

17 inches near Cleveland Heights

16 inches near Chagrin Falls

15 inches near Brooklyn Heights

14 inches near North Royalton

14 inches near Strongsville

13.5 inches near Shaker Heights

13 inches near Brecksville

13 inches near Broadview Heights

13 inches near Euclid

10 inches at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

10 inches near Lakewood

10 inches near Cleveland Heights

10 inches near Euclid

9 inches near Westlake

Erie County

13.3 inches near Vermilion

11 inches near Huron

Geauga County



18 inches near Montville

16 inches near Thompson

16 inches near Thompson 14 inches near Chardon

14 inches near Burton

Holmes County

4 inches near Killbuck

Huron County

12 inches near New London

Lake County

19 inches near Concord

19 inches near Mentor

17 inches near Concord

17 inches near Madison

16 inches north of Madison

16 inches near Kirtland Hills

16 inches near Waite Hill

15 inches near Willoughby

14 inches near Concord

10 inches near Mentor

Lorain County

13 inches near North Ridgeville

9 inches near Oberlin

9 inches near Elyria

Medina County

16 inches near Hinckley

14 inches near Lodi

11 inches near Brunswick

Portage County

18 inches near Brady Lake

18 inches near Hiram

16.5 inches near Ravenna

15 inches near Mantua

Richland County

12 inches near Lexington

10 inches near Mifflin

9 inches near Mansfield

Stark County

8 inches near Canton

Summit County

18 inches near Munroe Falls

17 inches near Bath

17 inches near Stow

17 inches near Fairlawn

16.6 inches near Tallmadge

15.5 inches near Akron

15 inches near Tallmadge

15 inches near Cuyahoga Falls

11 inches near Bath

11 inches at Akron-Canton Airport

Trumbull County



18 inches near in Cortland 18.0

16 inches near Newton Falls

16 inches near Newton Falls

12 inches at Youngstown Regional

9 inches near Southington

Wayne County

14 inches near Doylestown

All snowfall totals were recorded by trained spotters, cooperative observers or the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, according to the NWS.Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network

Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network

Click here for more info on snowfall totals, including 12-hour totals.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter