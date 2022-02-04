National Weather Service releases latest snowfall numbers after winter storm

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service released snowfall totals Friday after a winter storm brought freezing rain, ice and tons of snow to the region.
Here are the latest "snow on the ground" totals when they were measured on Friday morning.
Ashland County
- 7 inches near Hayesville
- 6.9 inches near Ashland
Ashtabula County
- 25 inches near Pierpont
- 22 inches near South Madison
- 22 inches near Monroe Center
- 20 inches near Trumbull
- 18 inches near Cherry Valley
- 15 inches near Jefferson
- 15 inches near Ashtabula
- 14 inches near Orwell
- 13 inches near Saybrook
Cuyahoga County
- 17 inches in Cleveland/Old Brooklyn
- 17 inches near Cleveland Heights
- 16 inches near Chagrin Falls
- 15 inches near Brooklyn Heights
- 14 inches near North Royalton
- 14 inches near Strongsville
- 13.5 inches near Shaker Heights
- 13 inches near Brecksville
- 13 inches near Broadview Heights
- 13 inches near Euclid
- 10 inches at Cleveland Hopkins Airport
- 10 inches near Lakewood
- 10 inches near Cleveland Heights
- 10 inches near Euclid
- 9 inches near Westlake
Erie County
- 13.3 inches near Vermilion
- 11 inches near Huron
Geauga County
- 18 inches near Montville
16 inches near Thompson
- 14 inches near Chardon
- 14 inches near Burton
Holmes County
- 4 inches near Killbuck
Huron County
- 12 inches near New London
Lake County
- 19 inches near Concord
- 19 inches near Mentor
- 17 inches near Concord
- 17 inches near Madison
- 16 inches north of Madison
- 16 inches near Kirtland Hills
- 16 inches near Waite Hill
- 15 inches near Willoughby
- 14 inches near Concord
- 10 inches near Mentor
Lorain County
- 13 inches near North Ridgeville
- 9 inches near Oberlin
- 9 inches near Elyria
Medina County
- 16 inches near Hinckley
- 14 inches near Lodi
- 11 inches near Brunswick
Portage County
- 18 inches near Brady Lake
- 18 inches near Hiram
- 16.5 inches near Ravenna
- 15 inches near Mantua
Richland County
- 12 inches near Lexington
- 10 inches near Mifflin
- 9 inches near Mansfield
Stark County
- 8 inches near Canton
Summit County
- 18 inches near Munroe Falls
- 17 inches near Bath
- 17 inches near Stow
- 17 inches near Fairlawn
- 16.6 inches near Tallmadge
- 15.5 inches near Akron
- 15 inches near Tallmadge
- 15 inches near Cuyahoga Falls
- 11 inches near Bath
- 11 inches at Akron-Canton Airport
Trumbull County
- 18 inches near in Cortland 18.0
- 16 inches near Newton Falls
- 16 inches near Newton Falls
- 12 inches at Youngstown Regional
- 9 inches near Southington
Wayne County
- 14 inches near Doylestown
All snowfall totals were recorded by trained spotters, cooperative observers or the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, according to the NWS.Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network
