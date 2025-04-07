Near-record breaking low temps expected in Cleveland for Guardians Home Opener

CLEVELAND — The Home Opener is Tuesday, and we are looking at near-record-breaking temperatures for the Cleveland Guardians game, and we're not talking record warmth.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 30s, but the wind chill will make it feel like it's in the 20s.

This is right near the record-setting Home Opener in 2016, when it went down to 34 degrees before the wind chill.

Grab your winter gear if you'll be out and about, especially if you're going to be at the game. Snow is not off the table, either, as the Lake Effect Snow Machine will be turning on.

It's not unheard of in Cleveland for it to snow on the Home Opener. Back in 1996, it snowed more than 7 inches in Cleveland. In 2007, the game started late and was eventually called early. When the game was called, Cleveland had a no-hitter going and was only one strike away from the game being official. If the game had been official, it would have been the coldest Home Opener in team history.

On the opposite end, the warmest it's ever been for the Home Opener was back in 1899 when the game was played at League Park, and it reached 84 degrees.

