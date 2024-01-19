Need help shoveling snow? There's an app for that

With the amount of snow northeast Ohio is forecast to get over the next several hours, most households will have to use a shovel or snowblower to remove it from their sidewalks and driveways.

Depending on how much falls, it can be a daunting task and not everyone is physically able to handle the load.

In the past week, the mobile app, Nextdoor, has added a new feature that allows users to ask for help to remove the snow from their properties. Neighbors can also offer their assistance.

“By shoveling out a neighbor in need you’re ensuring that they can go about all the things they need to do to stay healthy and well, ” said Nextdoor Community Team Member Joseph Porcelli.

Once a user downloads the free app, they can go to the discover tab, click on the help map at the top of the screen and post a request.

While Nextdoor doesn’t give specific information on users in a particular area, Porcelli said 1 in 3 households across the country uses the service for a wide range of reasons including recommendations for babysitters, buying and selling items, as well as updates from public agencies and local businesses.

Anytime there’s a significant snowfall Porcelli suggests checking on your neighbors if something seems off.

“If you notice a sidewalk that’s not shoveled, a driveway that hasn’t’ been plowed and it’s been a couple of days since it snowed, I encourage people to go knock on the door and see if someone needs help,” he said.

“If you notice an accessible parking spot that is covered in snow or hasn’t been shoveled out, shovel it out, there’s someone who’s relying on the kindness of their neighbors to dig them out so they can go about their day.”

For people who aren’t tech savvy, Porcelli recommends having a neighbor or loved one sign that person up and have the neighbor or loved one make the request.