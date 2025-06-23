Need to cool down? Here's a list of cooling centers in Cleveland and Akron

With near-record-breaking heat over the next few days, the cities of Akron and Cleveland have decided to open cooling centers to help residents cool down.

In Cleveland, the following cooling centers will be open during the heat wave from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.



Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 3155 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

Gunning Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 16700 Puritas Ave.

Kovacic Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 6250 St. Clair Ave.

Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 6301 Lorain Ave.

Frederick Douglass Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 15401 Miles Ave.

All playground and youth outdoor programs are suspended on Monday and Tuesday.

The City of Akron is also keeping the Summit Lake Community Center, 380 W. Crosier St., open as a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

How hot is it supposed to get?

Akron weather

RELATED: We're halfway through our 3 Day Heat Wave