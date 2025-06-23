We're halfway through our 3 Day Heat Wave

CLEVELAND — Heat Advisories continue today through Tuesday for all of NEO. High temps well into the middle 90s along with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70º; that'll boost the heat index values into the triple digits. Some spots will reach as high as 104º... Keeping us just below the Extreme Heat Warning criteria.

Storms will bring relief midweek, but until then, do what you can to stay cool. Drink plenty of water, take breaks, watch the elderly and kids, as well as wearing lightweight/light-colored clothes. Every little thing you can do to help your body battle this heat will help.

We'll get a few storms Tuesday afternoon. That'll be our first shot at relief from this heat.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Hot, Hazy & Humid! | High: 96º

Tuesday: Hot again with a few afternoon storms. | High: 95º

Wednesday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 87º

Thursday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 85º

Friday: A few t-storms. | High: 86º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: