Northeast Ohio turns red under Beaver Blood Moon Eclipse

A total lunar eclipse happened early Tuesday morning and it was the last total lunar eclipse until March 14, 2025!
Posted at 7:35 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 07:35:56-05

A lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow.

In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra.

When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue.

Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon and the November full moon is commonly referred to as The Beaver Moon.

