Northern lights could make a return to Cleveland Monday night

For the first time in several months, there is a chance to see the northern lights across Northeast Ohio.

An M-class solar flare, the second-highest class of solar flares, was emitted by the sun late Saturday night. This intense cluster of energy was directed straight at Earth and is expected to arrive as soon as Monday night. Depending on the speed and angle of this flare, it could create the right conditions to be able to see the aurora in our area.

The weather will cooperate Monday night with a mostly clear sky, but if this energy slows down and waits until Tuesday night, more clouds could make viewing conditions very difficult. If the energy hits Earth during the day on Tuesday, we would also not be able to see it.

Space weather is constantly evolving with new technology and techniques, so make sure to check back for updates on this potential aurora.

