The Canadian wildfires have returned. How do they stack up to years past?

Remember back to the Summer of 2023? Canadian wildfires kicked plumes of smoke across Ohio. Sunrises and sunsets were beautiful, but the impacts stretched further. Surface-level smoke sparked Air Quality Alerts for several days at a time.

Well, the smoke is back for Summer 2025.

It's all sparked from another wildfire season in Canada. So far, over 1.1 million acres have burned across Canada.

We're only getting started, though. They're on track for another active season. If you're wanting to compare this to something, we're very similar to last year's numbers as we head into June, with a comparable number of fires and acres burned, which is also in line with the 10-year average.

Thankfully, we're nowhere near the record-breaking 2023, with more than 17.3 million acres burned!

