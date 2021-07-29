Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

NWS issued Special Marine Warning for Lake County

items.[0].image.alt
The National Weather Service.
mapserver.png
Posted at 9:24 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 09:24:28-04

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service has issued a Special Marine Warning until 10:45 a.m. for Lake County Thursday.

The Marine Warning is in effect for nearshore waters from Avon Point to Conneaut, according to the NWS.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located 22 nautical miles northwest of Willowick, moving east at 45 knots.

Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

Locations impacted include Willowick, Geneva-on-the-Lake, Fairport Harbor and Ashtabula.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018