Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

NWS issues Flood Warning for Black River in Elyria until Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
News 5 Cleveland.
Screen Shot 2021-07-13 at 7.29.06 AM.png
Posted at 7:31 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 07:31:26-04

ELYRIA, Ohio — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Black River in Elyria Tuesday.

The Flood Warning is in effect until Wednesday at 2:22 a.m.

As of 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, the stage was 9.4 feet and the flood stage is 9.5 feet.

Minor flooding is likely as the river is expected to rise above the flood stage this morning to a crest of 9.8 feet this morning.

The NWS said flooding begins south of Elyria in Carlisle Township along Woodside Drive.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018