NWS issues Flood Warning for Black River in Elyria until Wednesday

ELYRIA, Ohio — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Black River in Elyria Tuesday.
The Flood Warning is in effect until Wednesday at 2:22 a.m.
As of 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, the stage was 9.4 feet and the flood stage is 9.5 feet.
Minor flooding is likely as the river is expected to rise above the flood stage this morning to a crest of 9.8 feet this morning.
The NWS said flooding begins south of Elyria in Carlisle Township along Woodside Drive.
