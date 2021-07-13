NWS issues Flood Warning for Black River in Elyria until Wednesday

ELYRIA, Ohio — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Black River in Elyria Tuesday.

The Flood Warning is in effect until Wednesday at 2:22 a.m.

As of 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, the stage was 9.4 feet and the flood stage is 9.5 feet.

Minor flooding is likely as the river is expected to rise above the flood stage this morning to a crest of 9.8 feet this morning.

The NWS said flooding begins south of Elyria in Carlisle Township along Woodside Drive.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter