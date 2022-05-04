NWS sending out team to survey potential tornado damage in Huron and Lorain counties

LAGRANGE, Ohio — After severe weather prompted tornado warnings in parts of Northeast Ohio, the National Weather Service said it will send teams to survey potential tornado damage in Hancock, Huron and Lorain counties.

We have sent out a survey team for potential tornado damage in Hancock, Huron, and Lorain counties. We'll have results of the survey later today. #ohwx — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) May 4, 2022

News 5 viewer David Schneider shared a video of the storm in LaGrange Tuesday.

The video shows what appears to be the storm moving over LaGrange.

Video shows storm in LaGrange

