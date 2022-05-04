Watch
NWS sending out team to survey potential tornado damage in Huron and Lorain counties

Screen Shot 2022-05-04 at 9.17.18 AM.png
Photo courtesy of David Schneider.
Photo shows storm clouds over LaGrange on Tuesday, May 3.
Posted at 9:32 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 09:32:10-04

LAGRANGE, Ohio — After severe weather prompted tornado warnings in parts of Northeast Ohio, the National Weather Service said it will send teams to survey potential tornado damage in Hancock, Huron and Lorain counties.

News 5 viewer David Schneider shared a video of the storm in LaGrange Tuesday.

The video shows what appears to be the storm moving over LaGrange.

Video shows storm in LaGrange

