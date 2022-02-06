Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

NWS warns that wind gusts could cause ice drifts on Lake Erie

items.[0].image.alt
News 5 Photojournalist Brian Sobolewski
U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Lakatis walks over a crack in the ice on a frozen Lake Erie.
01-27 Thin Ice Warning.jpg
Posted at 11:04 AM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 11:04:47-05

CLEVELAND — On Sunday, the National Weather Service warned that wind gusts could cause dangerous conditions on Lake Erie.

Gusts could reach up to 25 miles per hour.

They are urging residents to stay off the ice on Lake Erie because of the possibility that the ice will drift away from shore.

Dangerous ice conditions could develop causing people to become trapped on the ice, according to the NWS.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018