NWS warns that wind gusts could cause ice drifts on Lake Erie

CLEVELAND — On Sunday, the National Weather Service warned that wind gusts could cause dangerous conditions on Lake Erie.

Gusts could reach up to 25 miles per hour.

They are urging residents to stay off the ice on Lake Erie because of the possibility that the ice will drift away from shore.

Dangerous ice conditions could develop causing people to become trapped on the ice, according to the NWS.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter