Ohio Task Force 1 heads to Georgia in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian

DAYTON, Ohio — Saturday morning, the Ohio Task Force 1 and the Virginia Task Forces 1 & 2 received orders to head to Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, GA in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian; the storm is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for the entire state of Florida, encouraging residents and local governments to prepare for a storm that could impact large areas of Florida.

DeSantis' order highlights the risk of dangerous winds and flooding, and implores residents to prepare, including gathering supplies for potential power outages.

