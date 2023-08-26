Watch Now
Over 75,000 Ohio customers still without power following Thursday's storm

Posted at 10:06 AM, Aug 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 12:13:25-04

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, FirstEnergy is reporting that over 75,000 Ohio customers are still without power, including outages in the following counties:

Columbiana: 3,212
Cuyahoga: 25,429
Geauga: 10,271
Lake: 12,302
Lorain: 1,253
Mahoning: 2,566
Portage: 10,744
Stark: 538
Summit: 5,200
Trumbull: 3,060

Customers in Ohio and Pennsylvania lost power due to the severe thunderstorms that impacted the company's service area Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to a news release from FirstEnergy company.

In a text message sent to those without power Friday, the company stated that power may not be restored to the majority of customers until 4 p.m. on Aug. 30.

