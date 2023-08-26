Over 75,000 Ohio customers still without power following Thursday's storm

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, FirstEnergy is reporting that over 75,000 Ohio customers are still without power, including outages in the following counties:

Columbiana: 3,212

Cuyahoga: 25,429

Geauga: 10,271

Lake: 12,302

Lorain: 1,253

Mahoning: 2,566

Portage: 10,744

Stark: 538

Summit: 5,200

Trumbull: 3,060

Customers in Ohio and Pennsylvania lost power due to the severe thunderstorms that impacted the company's service area Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to a news release from FirstEnergy company.

In a text message sent to those without power Friday, the company stated that power may not be restored to the majority of customers until 4 p.m. on Aug. 30.

