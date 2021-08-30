Watch
Overnight rain floods portion of I-480, leaving drivers stranded

Cars were stuck in flood waters under I-480 on Northfield Road.
Posted at 6:43 AM, Aug 30, 2021
CLEVELAND — Heavy rain and wind overnight caused lots of issues along the I-480 corridor Monday.

News 5 overnight News Tracker captured video of cars stuck in high water under I-480 on Northfield Road.

In Garfield Heights, a driver stalled out in flood water on McCracken Road near Broadway Avenue.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Cuyahoga and Geauga counties until 8:45 a.m. Monday.

