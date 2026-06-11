Overnight storms leave damage in their wake across Northeast Ohio

Raging storms rolled through Northeast Ohio late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, knocking down trees and power lines.
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Photos
Here's a gallery of storm damage photos:
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Areas affected
Lorain County was among the hardest-hit areas by strong winds, which caused widespread damage across multiple cities.
In Amherst, a bowling alley had its siding ripped off by the wind. Video from our overnight news tracker showed scattered debris across the parking lot. No injuries were reported.
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We also noticed a number of massive trees down in yards and on homes in the area. News 5's Mike Holden was in Amherst Thursday morning to scope out the damage wrought by overnight storms.
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Over in Lorain, News 5's Tessa DiTirro found a tree that fell on a home and power lines near the intersection of Cooper Foster Park Road and North Ridge.
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News 5's Caitlin Hunt was out in Traffic Tracker this morning, driving through some of the areas that were affected.
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Traffic impacts
View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays caused by weather or crashes.
Power outages
Wednesday night, nearly 20,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power due to storms. As of 7:45 a.m. Thursday, that number has dropped. Here are the latest outage numbers:
Cuyahoga County - 1,002
Geauga County - 341
Lake County - 841
Lorain County - 3,349
Summit County - 1,497
Visit our Power Outage page to find links to see current power outages in Northeast Ohio and to report a power outage.
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