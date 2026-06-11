Raging storms rolled through Northeast Ohio late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, knocking down trees and power lines.

WATCH TEAM COVERAGE FROM OUR GOOD MORNING CLEVELAND CREW:

Overnight storms leave damage in their wake across Northeast Ohio

Photos

Here's a gallery of storm damage photos:

If you'd like to send us a photo, click the green "Add" button at the top of the gallery, select your photo and fill out the form.

Areas affected

Lorain County was among the hardest-hit areas by strong winds, which caused widespread damage across multiple cities.

In Amherst, a bowling alley had its siding ripped off by the wind. Video from our overnight news tracker showed scattered debris across the parking lot. No injuries were reported.

WATCH:

Storm damages bowling alley roof

We also noticed a number of massive trees down in yards and on homes in the area. News 5's Mike Holden was in Amherst Thursday morning to scope out the damage wrought by overnight storms.

WATCH:

Storm damage in Amherst

News 5 Cleveland A house with a tree down on Hume Hill Drive in Amherst.

Over in Lorain, News 5's Tessa DiTirro found a tree that fell on a home and power lines near the intersection of Cooper Foster Park Road and North Ridge.

WATCH:

Storm damage in Lorain

News 5's Caitlin Hunt was out in Traffic Tracker this morning, driving through some of the areas that were affected.

WATCH:

Traffic Tracker in Lorain for storm damage

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays caused by weather or crashes.

Power outages

Wednesday night, nearly 20,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power due to storms. As of 7:45 a.m. Thursday, that number has dropped. Here are the latest outage numbers:

Cuyahoga County - 1,002

Geauga County - 341

Lake County - 841

Lorain County - 3,349

Summit County - 1,497

Visit our Power Outage page to find links to see current power outages in Northeast Ohio and to report a power outage.

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