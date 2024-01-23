Parking lots, streets, sidewalks slick across Northeast Ohio due to icy conditions

Parking lots, streets and sidewalks are extremely slick across Northeast Ohio due to freezing rain turning into black ice.

News 5 reporter Mike Holden was able to slide a hockey puck and frisbee across a parking lot because of the black ice.

“It’s an ice rink out here!”

Parking lots, streets and sidewalks are extremely slick. So much so—you can slide a hockey puck across them. ODOT & city crews throwing down salt. Be careful! Watch @WEWS all morning. pic.twitter.com/CMjp1LVX0R — Mike Holden (@MikeHoldenNews) January 23, 2024

Holden reports salt trucks have been passing through about every 20 minutes in Lakewood to keep the roads safe.

Give yourself some time for your commute this morning.

