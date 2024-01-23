Watch Now
Parking lots, streets, sidewalks slick across Northeast Ohio due to icy conditions

Parking lots, streets and sidewalks are extremely slick across Northeast Ohio due to freezing rain turning into black ice.
Parking lot shine.jpg
Posted at 6:40 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 06:40:34-05

News 5 reporter Mike Holden was able to slide a hockey puck and frisbee across a parking lot because of the black ice.

Holden reports salt trucks have been passing through about every 20 minutes in Lakewood to keep the roads safe.

Give yourself some time for your commute this morning.

