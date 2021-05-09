Watch
Parts of Northeast Ohio sees Mother's Day snow

Snowflakes fall across parts of Northeast Ohio.
Mother's Day snow
Posted at 11:08 AM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 11:25:36-04

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Just what mom wanted this year, snow.

Snowflakes fell across parts of Northeast Ohio Sunday morning.

If you have to get out on the roads on Mother's Day, be prepared for slick roads.

