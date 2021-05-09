Parts of Northeast Ohio sees Mother's Day snow

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Just what mom wanted this year, snow.
Snowflakes fell across parts of Northeast Ohio Sunday morning.
Let the dog out. He drank from a puddle and got covered in snow. #OHWX pic.twitter.com/IYCf8mcGyN— Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) May 9, 2021
@WEWS is it May or October? pic.twitter.com/I5pGjWhw8e— Steven Visocky (@StevenVisocky) May 9, 2021
If you have to get out on the roads on Mother's Day, be prepared for slick roads.
