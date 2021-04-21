Photos: Mother Nature gives us a rude awakening that anything is possible in April

CLEVELAND — Mother Nature reminded us that even though it's spring and we are well into April, we need to keep our shovels in a car and our expectations of a snow-free spring low. Overnight, several inches of snow were dumped across Northeast Ohio.
Daffodils and cherry blossoms in North Royalton that were in full bloom last week are now wilted, covered in winter's coat.
Downtown Berea looked like a snowglobe this morning.
Snow-covered balcony and backyard in North Canton put patio season on hold for now.
We can't get through baseball in April without Progressive Field looking like a December day.
Some snow scenes weren't so pretty. Wet, heavy snow caused tree branches to fall overnight.
In Shaker Heights, snow-covered once vibrant tulips.
Let's rally together against the unwelcomed snow.
