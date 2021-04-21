Photos: Mother Nature gives us a rude awakening that anything is possible in April

CLEVELAND — Mother Nature reminded us that even though it's spring and we are well into April, we need to keep our shovels in a car and our expectations of a snow-free spring low. Overnight, several inches of snow were dumped across Northeast Ohio.

Daffodils and cherry blossoms in North Royalton that were in full bloom last week are now wilted, covered in winter's coat.

Mike Vielhaber. Daffodils covered in a blanket of snow on Wednesday in North Royalton.

Downtown Berea looked like a snowglobe this morning.

Mike Vielhaber. Berea looking like a winter wonderland on April 21, 2021.

Snow-covered balcony and backyard in North Canton put patio season on hold for now.

Laura Overbay. Snow in North Canton.

We can't get through baseball in April without Progressive Field looking like a December day.

Mike Vielhaber. Snowy scenes at Progressive Field on April 21, 2021.

Some snow scenes weren't so pretty. Wet, heavy snow caused tree branches to fall overnight.

Bob Fenner Branches down in Fairview.

In Shaker Heights, snow-covered once vibrant tulips.

John Kosich. Shaker Heights residents woke up to snow-covered roads, flowers and street signs.

Let's rally together against the unwelcomed snow.

