Photos: Mother Nature gives us a rude awakening that anything is possible in April

Dave Gapinski.
Mother Nature dumped around 5 inches of snow in Strongsville.
Posted at 8:55 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 09:41:19-04

CLEVELAND — Mother Nature reminded us that even though it's spring and we are well into April, we need to keep our shovels in a car and our expectations of a snow-free spring low. Overnight, several inches of snow were dumped across Northeast Ohio.

Daffodils and cherry blossoms in North Royalton that were in full bloom last week are now wilted, covered in winter's coat.

Daffodils covered in a blanket of snow on Wednesday in North Royalton.
Daffodils covered in a blanket of snow on Wednesday in North Royalton.

Downtown Berea looked like a snowglobe this morning.

Berea looking like a winter wonderland on April 21, 2021.
Berea looking like a winter wonderland on April 21, 2021.

Snow-covered balcony and backyard in North Canton put patio season on hold for now.

Snow in North Canton.

We can't get through baseball in April without Progressive Field looking like a December day.

Snowy scenes at Progressive Field on April 21, 2021.
Snowy scenes at Progressive Field on April 21, 2021.

Some snow scenes weren't so pretty. Wet, heavy snow caused tree branches to fall overnight.

Branches down in Fairview.

In Shaker Heights, snow-covered once vibrant tulips.

Shaker Heights residents woke up to snow-covered roads, flowers and street signs.

Let's rally together against the unwelcomed snow.

Shaker Heights residents woke up to snow-covered roads, flowers and street signs.
Shaker Heights residents woke up to snow-covered roads, flowers and street signs.

