PHOTOS: Storms rock Northeast Ohio early Friday morning

Northeast Ohio was hit a second day in a row with severe weather.

Screenshot_20230825_011351_Photos.jpg Photo by: Riley image0 (34).jpeg Victory Drive in EuclidPhoto by: Katie Johnson image (22).png Photo by: Riley IMG_6219.jpg Avon LakePhoto by: Mike Harris IMG_3665.jpg Warrensville HeightsPhoto by: Mike Vielhaber Warrensville building damage.jpg Warrensville HeightsPhoto by: Mike Vielhaber Dunhan Tavern 3.jpg Dunham TavernPhoto by: Mike Vielhaber Screen Shot 2023-08-25 at 6.42.49 AM.png East 79th Street in ClevelandPhoto by: Mike Holden Screen Shot 2023-08-25 at 6.46.28 AM.png West SalemPhoto by: Laura Magee IMG_9100.jpg Cast Specialties in Warrensville HeightsPhoto by: David Kraska 20230825_064720.jpg Photo by: Peggy Carfley IMG_9105.jpg Lake Erie Golf Carts in Warrensville HeightsPhoto by: David Kraska IMG_5454.jpg AuroraPhoto by: Clay LePard Screen Shot 2023-08-25 at 8.02.48 AM.png Coventry TownshipPhoto by: Patty Screen Shot 2023-08-25 at 8.03.46 AM.png Photo by: Angela Boyce

Riley
Victory Drive in EuclidKatie Johnson
Riley
Avon LakeMike Harris
Warrensville HeightsMike Vielhaber
Warrensville HeightsMike Vielhaber
Dunham TavernMike Vielhaber
East 79th Street in ClevelandMike Holden
West SalemLaura Magee
Cast Specialties in Warrensville HeightsDavid Kraska
Peggy Carfley
Lake Erie Golf Carts in Warrensville HeightsDavid Kraska
AuroraClay LePard
Coventry TownshipPatty
Angela Boyce
