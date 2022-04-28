Planet Parade — When and where to look to see 4 planets in the morning sky

CLEVELAND — Looking for an early morning treat? You can head outside this week shortly before sunrise and see FOUR planets strung out in a line across the morning sky. You will be able to see Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Saturn if you look to the ESE in the hour before sunrise (5:30 am to 6:30 am).

wews

The two brightest planets in the sky, Venus and Jupiter, are headed for their own ultra-close conjunction on April 30. While the planets will look close from our perspective, the planets are actually far apart in space, and only appear to move closer in the sky as our view of them across the solar system changes from month to month.

If you recall the grand conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn at the end of 2020, these conjunctions are not quite as close as that, but still really impressive, and they'll make for thrilling sights in the morning sky. So definitely try to catch them if you can! It will be cold Thursday night and chilly Friday night, but it should be mostly clear to partly cloudy both mornings!