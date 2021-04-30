Watch
Expected sub-freezing temperatures prompt Freeze Warning for multiple NE Ohio counties

Photo courtesy of Storyblocks.
Frozen plants on wild meadow and warm sunlight at cold morning.
Beautiful morning with frost on plants. Autumnal landscape.
Posted at 9:23 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 15:08:49-04

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Ashland, Geauga, Holmes, Medina, Richland, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties for Saturday.

The warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 degrees are expected in counties under the warning.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of pipes, outdoor pipes should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

