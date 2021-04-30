Expected sub-freezing temperatures prompt Freeze Warning for multiple NE Ohio counties

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Ashland, Geauga, Holmes, Medina, Richland, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties for Saturday.

The warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 degrees are expected in counties under the warning.

Katie McGraw.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of pipes, outdoor pipes should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

