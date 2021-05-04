Power of 5 Weather tracking strong, potentially damaging thunderstorms this afternoon

CLEVELAND — Morning thundershowers fading but the threat of more storms is still looming.
There is a possibility for damaging thunderstorms building this afternoon followed by more rain overnight.
Power of 5 meteorologist Remeisha Shade will give an update on the News 5 Facebook.
Plan on frequent lightning and heavy rain this afternoon. The strongest storms could have damaging wind and large hail.
The best chance for damaging storms is between 2 to 4 p.m.
Tuesday is the last day with temperatures in the 70s. The rest of the week temperatures take a plunge into the 50s.
By sunset, storms fade and rain moves in, bringing much cooler air to the region.
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter