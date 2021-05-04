Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Power of 5 Weather tracking strong, potentially damaging thunderstorms this afternoon

South of Akron may get worst of it
items.[0].videoTitle
Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill gives update on weather
E0jpYa6WYAQNd2v.jpeg
View of the Flats in Cleveland
Posted at 6:36 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 12:45:29-04

CLEVELAND — Morning thundershowers fading but the threat of more storms is still looming.

There is a possibility for damaging thunderstorms building this afternoon followed by more rain overnight.

Power of 5 meteorologist Remeisha Shade will give an update on the News 5 Facebook.

Plan on frequent lightning and heavy rain this afternoon. The strongest storms could have damaging wind and large hail.

The best chance for damaging storms is between 2 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday is the last day with temperatures in the 70s. The rest of the week temperatures take a plunge into the 50s.

E0iETCEWEAADkJD.jpeg

By sunset, storms fade and rain moves in, bringing much cooler air to the region.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018