Power of 5 Weather tracking strong, potentially damaging thunderstorms this afternoon

CLEVELAND — Morning thundershowers fading but the threat of more storms is still looming.

There is a possibility for damaging thunderstorms building this afternoon followed by more rain overnight.

Power of 5 meteorologist Remeisha Shade will give an update on the News 5 Facebook.

Plan on frequent lightning and heavy rain this afternoon. The strongest storms could have damaging wind and large hail.

The best chance for damaging storms is between 2 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday is the last day with temperatures in the 70s. The rest of the week temperatures take a plunge into the 50s.

Trent Magill

By sunset, storms fade and rain moves in, bringing much cooler air to the region.

