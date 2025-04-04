Prepare for flooding

CLEVELAND — The incoming rain, along with the wet weather we've seen the last few days, could lead to the flooding of rivers, streams, creeks and other low-lying areas that are known to flood.

Several systems will continue to impact the area through Sunday and could bring moderate to heavy rainfall.

Rainfall amounts could exceed four inches of rain by Sunday.



Officials are monitoring areas like the Cuyahoga River in Independence, the Grand River in Painesville, and the Black River in Elyria.

Local fire departments are on high alert as more rain could overwhelm flood-prone streets and neighborhoods.

They especially want people to use caution on the roads where they say it can get dangerous in minutes, and not paying attention can put you at greater risk of needing to be rescued.

Parma Fire’s Robert Bures says the safest thing to do when caught in a severe thunderstorm is to pull over.



“You’re going to be in a couple inches of water and it’s possible your car is going to be flooded out if caught in a severe thunderstorm. We ask you to stay in your car, try and stay out of the roadway, call the fire department. We're always quick about getting out to people, getting them out and then getting your car towed,” said Bures.



Bures is also urging people to check the drainage systems on their properties and warning people to stay out of their basements.

If water starts coming into your home, get to a higher level, but if you are in a single-story home, you may need to evacuate and go to a public building.



“A lot of communities do not have tornado sirens anymore, Parma included. So, just make sure that you have a way to know, especially during these thunderstorms. We're getting into that season, and it’s important to know if you need to take shelter for a possible tornado watch or warning,” said Bures.