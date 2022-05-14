Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Summit and Medina counties

CLEVELAND — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Summit and Medina counties until Saturday at 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Power of 5 meteorologist Remeisha Shade gives an update on severe weather:

A severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Brunswick, or 9 miles east of Medina, moving east at 15 mph, the NWS says. The main threats are 60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

The pattern has shifted with high-pressure weakening allowing spotty storms to develop. Storms will also be slow movers and could dump some heavy rain in a short period of time.

There's a low marginal threat for severe storms through about midnight when storms should fade.

Tornadoes are not expected, but hail, heavy rain and an isolated damaging wind gusts will be possible.

Main severe threats through midnight will be a brief damaging wind gust near 60 mph and some hail around 1". Also watch out for very heavy rain in these slow moving storms. #neoh#WEWS #ohwx #weather #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/uR6EAv0OAH — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) May 14, 2022

Flood advisory

'Flood Advisory has been issued for Cuyahoga and Medina counties until 8 p.m. Saturday as excessive rainfall is expected.

Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible.

Between 1 and 1.5 inches have already fallen Saturday, with additional rainfall expected in the advisory areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Medina, Parma, Strongsville, Brunswick, North Royalton, Broadview Heights, Middleburg Heights and Hinckley.

Sunday

Most of Sunday looks warm and dry in the 80s. But another round of storms should arrive late Sunday evening into Monday.

This line should be weakening as it rolls in but a few storms could be strong. Monday more rain will continue, esp. early & temps will get cooler with highs in the 60s.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter