Rain expected Sunday, chance of strong storms later

CLEVELAND — If you're looking to head outside this Sunday, make sure you do it before this afternoon.

Rain is expected to hit Northeast Ohio between 3 and 8 p.m. today.

A few of those storms could be severe, with a few damaging wind gusts and hail possible.

There's a low marginal risk for severe storms Sunday night, mainly just southeast of Cleveland.

The storm threat ends by evening and we should dry out heading into Monday.

